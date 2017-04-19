Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.615 Mil...

Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.615 Million Position in MGM Resorts International

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 681.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the period.

