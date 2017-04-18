Grand new Houston hotel celebrates official opening with big party

Coming a couple of months after the Super Bowl , the official grand opening soiree of the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel boasted a cocktail reception, multi-course seated dinner, DJ-helmed party on the sixth-floor terrace overlooking the Texas-shaped lazy river swimming pool, and a spectacular fireworks display. The action-packed evening went until late into the night, leaving the guests uber-impressed with downtown's newest hotel.

