Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts veteran Simon Casson receives honour...
The growing success of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in the region was once again highlighted, with Simon Casson, President of Hotel Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, being recognized with the accolade of 'Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality Industry' at the Food and Travel Arabia GCC Awards 2017. As the driving force behind the company's expansion plans in the region, Casson served in senior roles at other properties in the GCC prior to assuming his current position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC