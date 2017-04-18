Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts veteran Simon Casson receives honour...

The growing success of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in the region was once again highlighted, with Simon Casson, President of Hotel Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, being recognized with the accolade of 'Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality Industry' at the Food and Travel Arabia GCC Awards 2017. As the driving force behind the company's expansion plans in the region, Casson served in senior roles at other properties in the GCC prior to assuming his current position.

