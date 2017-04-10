Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and M...

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Mabrouk Group to open new luxury hotel in Tunisia in 2017

10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts , the world's leading luxury hospitality company, and the Mabrouk Group, Tunisia's preeminent investment group, will be introducing a new luxury experience to Tunisia with the opening of Four Seasons Hotel Tunis in late 2017. Perched along the hillside of the exclusive Gammarth neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will offer unrivalled views of the coast, combining Arabic-inspired architecture and Mediterranean influences to create a hotel experience unlike anything else in the city.

