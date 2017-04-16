Exclusive: Anbang's Fidelity & Guaranty Acquisition Set to Fall Through - Sources

China's Anbang Insurance Group will let its agreement to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for $1.6 billion lapse, after failing to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The development casts new doubt on Anbang's commitment to U.S. deals, following its abandoned attempt last year to acquire Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc for $14 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.