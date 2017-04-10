Delta by Marriott Hotel And Watters Creek Convention Center To Open in Allen, Texas in 2018
A new four-star, full service Delta by Marriott Hotel and attached convention center will open in Allen in late 2018. Altera development recently closed on the property, located on the northwest corner of U.S. 75 and Bethany Drive.
