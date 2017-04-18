Clarence Fanto | Early signs that Tru...

Clarence Fanto | Early signs that Trump is having a negative effect on tourism

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Are international tourists less likely to visit the Berkshires - or anywhere else in the U.S. for that matter - because of words and proposed deeds by the Trump administration that seem unwelcoming or worse? The head of the world's largest hotel company thinks so. Officials in New York City and San Francisco have also voiced concern and have projected a downturn in foreign tourism.

