Charlene T. Begley has been named Member of the Board of Directors at Hilton in McLean - VA, USA
Hilton announced today that Charlene T. Begley, former senior vice president and chief information officer at General Electric Company and chief executive officer of GE's Home and Business Solutions segment, has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Begley held various executive management positions at GE from 1988 through 2013.
