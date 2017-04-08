Casino giant MGM Resorts International plans to begin
MGM Resorts, which last year became the first Las Vegas hotel chain to charge for parking, is increasing its parking fees. Las Vegas hotel parking fees going up next week MGM Resorts, which last year became the first Las Vegas hotel chain to charge for parking, is increasing its parking fees.
