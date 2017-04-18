BENCHMARKA To Operate New Delta by Marriott Hotel And Convention...
The Woodlands , Texas -- BENCHMARK , a global hospitality company , announced today that it will operate the new Delta by Marriott Hotel and Watters Creek Convention Center, currently being constructed in the city of Allen, Texas, north of Dallas. The Four Star, full-service hotel and convention center is scheduled to open in late 2018.
