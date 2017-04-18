Atascadero, Grover Beach hotels hit in Holiday Inn hack
Customers who used their credit cards at the Atascadero or Grover Beach Holiday Inns over the last few months of 2016 may want to search their spending histories for fraudulent charges. United Kingdom-based Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn, has said hackers installed credit card-stealing malware at about 1,200 hotel franchises using its brand.
