All Suites Brands by Hilton Reach Milestone of 800 Opened Hotels

With nearly 120,000 rooms around the globe, the first-of-its-kind category includes three award-winning brands from Hilton - Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton. The All Suites brands continue to expand their footprints with more than 530 hotels in the pipeline domestically and internationally, and in urban, suburban, and 'surban' locations.

