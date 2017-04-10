AccorHotels Enters Agreement with New...

AccorHotels Enters Agreement with New Mauritius Hotels for Management ...

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website AccorHotels, world leading travel and lifestyle group, today announced the signing of a hotel management agreement with New Mauritius Hotels Limited, one of the oldest and largest owning and management hospitality companies based in Mauritius. The new agreement will see AccorHotels relaunch the existing property under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand in May 2017.

