Accor Signs 1,015-Room Mercure Hotel in Dubai
AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website AccorHotels is to rebrand a property on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai as the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments. The property is currently undergoing the first of a two-phase comprehensive refurbishment and is anticipated to open under the Mercure brand on 19 May 2017.
