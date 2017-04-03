A Four Seasons tale of two hotels, hi...

A Four Seasons tale of two hotels, historic locales

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts originated in a country that just this year is celebrating its 150th anniversary, but the Canadian-born luxury brand is finding itself steeped in much longer histories found around the world, specifically in the two new locations I visited in March: Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square and Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. This is a tale of two hotels and their historic locales.

