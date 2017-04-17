a First Person/Opinion Quality Inn & ...

a First Person/Opinion Quality Inn & Suites In Buda, Texas Cancels...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Roadracing World

Today at 10:58 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Monday I got an email from the Quality Inn & Suites in Buda, Texas, just south of Austin, informing me that my four-night reservation from April 19-23 had been canceled. I made the reservation in September 2016, the day the 2017 MotoGP schedule was released, in hopes of securing a good rate, which I did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC