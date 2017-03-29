Wynn Resorts Sues CEO's Ex-Wife for Secretly Copying Files
Wynn Resorts Ltd. sued the former wife of founder and chairman Steve Wynn for secretly letting her lawyers copy company computer hard drives as part of her attempt to get out of an agreement that ties up her $1-billion stake in the casino operator. The company filed a complaint late Tuesday in Nevada state court accusing Elaine Wynn, a former board member, of breaching her contract and fiduciary duties and seeks punitive damages against her.
