Will Japan Be the World's Biggest -- And Most Expensive -- Casino Market?
Money is no object for the casino operators looking to score a license in the newest and biggest gambling market. When casino gambling is legalized in Japan, we're going to see an all-out spending war among resort operators because it could become the world's most lucrative market.
