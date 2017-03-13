Whitbread: A Good Entry Point For The Long-Term Investor
In Premier Inn and Costa Coffee FTSE 100 company Whitbread owns two of the most popular retail and leisure brands in the United Kingdom. Over the past five or six years shareholders have enjoyed a great rate of earnings growth and an expanding valuation multiple that reached around 27x earnings back in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC