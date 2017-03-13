What would a Sands sale mean for all ...

What would a Sands sale mean for all that old Steel land?

The potential sale of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has locals wondering what it means for the city and 124 acres of former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land . When gaming was approved on the site, parent-company Las Vegas Sands and its partners committed to extensive historic preservation of the property while redeveloping it into an arts and entertainment complex with residential components.

