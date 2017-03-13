What would a Sands sale mean for all that old Steel land?
The potential sale of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has locals wondering what it means for the city and 124 acres of former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land . When gaming was approved on the site, parent-company Las Vegas Sands and its partners committed to extensive historic preservation of the property while redeveloping it into an arts and entertainment complex with residential components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC