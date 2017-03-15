"We are here to make our unity visible"; N Street Village empowers women

Debra Lee, Thomure Queen, Andra Day, Catherine Hawkins, Peggie Thomas and Stuart Allen celebrate at N Street Village Gala. N Street Village, a social service agency in Northwest Washington that celebrates and empowers homeless and low-income women, raised more than $1.5 million Tuesday night during its star-studded annual gala at the Marriott Marquis ballroom.

