U U O O U Usu...U OaO O1O Oa O U OaO U Usu OaUOEU U OaO U OaO3OaO O O1 ...

InterContinentalA Hotels & Resorts continues to build its incredible stories of the InterContinental Life, with the latest chapter from acclaimed Emirati poet Dr. Shihab M. Ghanem, who explores the fascinating and humble beginnings of Dubai in the UAE. A Journey Through A Humble Beginning video, in both Arabic and English , gives people a fascinating perspective on the sensory inspiration that Dr. Ghanem found in the city's original city centre surrounding the iconic Dubai Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.