U.S. Lodging Investment Outlook - Q4 2016
Despite supply increases, political uncertainty and softening lodging fundamentals in some markets, U.S. hotel transactions accounted for nearly 50 percent of global sales in 2016 Transaction activity in the U.S. lodging market totaled $29.1 billion in 2016, with offshore groups accounting for more than 40 percent of all purchases. U.S. hotels posted RevPAR growth of 3.2 percent and reached a new occupancy record of 65.5 percent.
