U...O U...USO1O U U O O U O U OaO U Usu OaUOEU U OaO U OaO1UOEU'U ...

InterContinental Hotels Group today announces the appointment of Rajit Sukumaran to the role of Chief Development Officer in the Asia, Middle East and Africa region. IHG has an established reputation as a valued partner for successful hotel owners and investors globally and currently operates across nearly 40 countries and territories in AMEA.
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
