TRYP by Wyndham Sebastian Saint Augustine Hotel Opens in Florida
TRYP by Wyndham has planted roots in Florida with the opening of a newly constructed 95-room hotel on the Northeast coast in St. Augustine, known as the oldest city in the United States. It marks the brand's first location in the state and third in the country.
