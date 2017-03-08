Thousands of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods jobs headed to the shredder
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: It became pretty clear at last week's public hearing on two pending casino expansion bills that neither has a chance of passing the General Assembly this year. Indeed, my takeaway from Thursday's Public Safety and Security Committee hearing is that MGM Resorts International has won the lobbying war here in Connecticut against the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans, killing off the tribes' plans to build a casino in East Windsor meant to compete with MGM's new $950 million project in Springfield, now under construction.
