Think again, guys

Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Jamaica and the Caribbean's most powerful hotelier, yesterday departed sharply from his colleagues, suggesting that half of the funds from the cash-rich Tourism Enhancement Fund be given to the Government for the next five years. "I think it does us no good at this time to be inward-looking while the country is in such great need," Stewart said, urging the members of the umbrella Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association to rethink their position against allowing the cash-hungry Administration greater use of TEF money.

