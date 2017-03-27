Sycuan Casino Breaks Ground on $226 M...

Sycuan Casino Breaks Ground on $226 Million Hotel and Resort Expansion

A dramatic 12-story hotel tower will feature 300 guest rooms, including 50 suites in various configurations and amenity packages. The hotel will also feature a spa and fitness area that will provide a full-service experience including treatment rooms, steam and sauna and a variety of exercise equipment.

