Swiss central bank sticks to negative rates ahead of French election

Following its latest quarterly policy meeting, the Swiss National Bank made no changes in interest rates with the target rate for 3-month Libor rate continuing at -0.75%. The negative interest rates and the central bank's active intervention in the foreign exchange market are meant to keep downward pressure on the currency and make the CHF less attractive as an investment.

