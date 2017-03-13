Steve Wynn Named 2017 Cornell Icon of the Industry

School of Hotel Administration at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website The Cornell University School of Hotel Administration has selected Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Limited, to receive the 2017 Cornell Icon of the Industry Award. This award recognizes Wynn for his contributions to the gaming and hospitality industries as well his legacy of philanthropy.

