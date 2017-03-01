Snap debut fails to stem Wall Street ...

Snap debut fails to stem Wall Street slide

14 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Wall Street fell after their biggest daily advance this year, while expectations for higher interest rates boosted the US dollar and government bond yields. But trading was dominated by the launch of Snap shares, which surged 44% as investors sought a piece of the biggest technology initial public offering since Alibaba Group made its debut in 2014.

