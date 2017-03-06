Silka West Kowloon Hotel Sold for HK$450 Million

Far East Consortium International Limited announced that on 3 March 2017 Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Golden Wheel Jasper Company Limited, a subsidiary of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited , whereby Dorsett Hospitality agreed to sell Silka West Kowloon, which is located at 48 Anchor Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong, to Golden Wheel Jasper at an aggregate consideration of HK$450 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.