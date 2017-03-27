Sheraton to expand their reach by nearly 100 new hotels
Sheraton Hotels and Resorts are set to expand in the coming years by nearly 100 new hotels. One of Marriott's most important and recognised brands, Sheraton already operates over 400 hotels worldwide with a key count approaching 153,000, meaning that this upcoming spate of openings will substantially increase its portfolio.
