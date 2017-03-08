Richard Solomons on IHG's Preliminary Results for the year to 31 December 2016

IHG recorded operating profit of $707 million for 2016, up four per cent from $680 million last year. Richard Solomons, Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, said: "Our results clearly demonstrate our strong operational performance and the success of IHG's long-term strategy, which have delivered a 9.5% increase in underlying profit and a 23% increase in underlying EPS.

