Record rain in Winnemucca, flood warning

A flood warning remains in effect through the weekend in northeast Nevada after a spring storm packing winds up to 70 mph dumped record rain on parts of the state and left tens of thousands of southern Nevadans in the dark for several hours. One person was treated for minor injuries when a temporary wall collapsed at a Monte Carlo hotel -casino food court construction site at about 4 p.m. Thursday, said Yvette Monet , a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International.

