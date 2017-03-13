Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
The price increase takes effect April 1, or as ... )--A majority of sellers last year tried to negotiate their listing agent's commission to a lower price, according to a survey of 3,352 homebuyers and sellers across 11 major... )--Materialise has clearance for 3D-printed patient-specific radius and ulna osteotomy guides for children to help orthopaedic surgeons understand and execute even th... Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Declaration of $1.00 Per Share Special Cash Dividend; Conclusion of Board's Review of Strategic Alternatives )--Stratus Properties Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable April ... )--eyeo, parent company of Adblock Plus, announced the first members of the Acceptable Ads Committee , an independent group which will take over... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC