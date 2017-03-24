Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th
The stock touched its 52-Week High on Feb 22, 2017 and 52-Week Low on May 19, 2016. The 52-Week High range of the stock is $20.21, while the 52-week low range is $14.3. Latest closing price was 0.97% above its 50-day moving average and 8.83% above its 200-day moving average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC