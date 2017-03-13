Pansy Ho talks new Macau MGM casino's...

Pansy Ho talks new Macau MGM casino's 300 works of art

Read more: South China Morning Post

Pansy Ho out to restore some of Macau's lost elegance with art going on show at new MGM Cotai casino resort Interior design of Cotai resort opening this year will incorporate an eclectic collection of art, including newly commissioned works - part of efforts, Ho says, to promote Macau's 'more spiritual aspects' MGM Cotai, the HK$24 billion casino resort that opens its doors in the second half of this year, will be more than a mere palace of easy-come, easy-go wealth thanks to its acquisition of a large art collection - one which, according to the woman driving it, will help forge a more sophisticated image of Macau.

Chicago, IL

