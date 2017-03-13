OUT & ABOUT: Partnership aids militar...

OUT & ABOUT: Partnership aids military families

Wyndham Vacation Rentals and its ResortQuest brand have partnered with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation by providing accommodations for military and first responders as a way of strengthening the family unit that has seen hardships due to line-of-work stress.

