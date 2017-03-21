Noble Investment Group Breaks Ground on First Dual-Brand AC Hotels/Moxy
Marriott International and Noble Investment Group have broken ground on what will be Marriott's first-ever combination of an AC Hotels by Marriott and Moxy under one roof. The $70-million, five-story hotel project will rise on a full city block in midtown Atlanta and is expected to open in the middle of 2018.
