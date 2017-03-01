New IHG Rewards Club Benefit: Fuel Re...

New IHG Rewards Club Benefit: Fuel Rewards

If you're a member of IHG Rewards Club , the loyalty program of the InterContinental Hotels Group, you now have a new benefit: Fuel Rewards, which entitles you to discounts of up to 7 cents a gallon at Shell stations. To take advantage of the discounts, IHG Rewards Club members first link their IHG accounts to the Fuel Rewards program.

