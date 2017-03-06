Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's Bold Experiential Hotel Brand, Debuts in London
Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand, continues to make its mark on the hospitality scene with the launch of its first hotel in London, a city world-renowned for art, culture and nightlife. Characterised by a vibrant, playful design and approachable service, Moxy London Excel offers the style and spirit of a boutique hotel at a surprisingly affordable price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC