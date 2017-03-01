MGM Resorts in talks to buy Sands casino in Bethlehem
A deal is not imminent, officials say, and the Sands has not filed with the state for any change of ownership, said Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman Richard McGarvey. When asked if the potential suitor is MGM Resorts International, McGarvey said he could not confirm a buyer until the board receives an official filing.
