MGM Puts Full-Court Press On Malloy Administration Over Third Casino

As lawmakers and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy get closer to deciding how to move forward with a third casino run by two federally-recognized tribes, MGM Resorts International is putting on a full-court press to stop it. Uri Clinton, senior vice president and legal counsel for MGM Resorts International, met with Malloy's chief legal counsel and chief of staff Tuesday, and presented them with an opinion from former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Kenneth Salazar, which warned of the risk associated with opening up the state's revenue-sharing agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.