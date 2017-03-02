Maryland looks to boost business ince...

Maryland looks to boost business incentives

The Hogan administration is asking the General Assembly for more power to attract companies to Maryland - and to keep those that are here from leaving. The push follows the revival of the state's largely dormant "Sunny Day" program to negotiate record-breaking packages for Northrop Grumman and Marriott.

