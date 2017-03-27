Marriott Rewards Premieres Season One of "Six Days, Seven...
The next generation of travelers are passionate, inquisitive and social, sharing more than 400 million Snaps each day on Snapchat. Starting tomorrow with the launch of " Six Days, Seven Nights ," Marriott Rewards, an award-winning loyalty program from Marriott International , Inc., is introducing Snapchat devotees to its broad portfolio of world-class properties and the vast benefits of loyalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC