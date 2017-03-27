Marriott Rewards Premieres Season One of "Six Days, Seven...

The next generation of travelers are passionate, inquisitive and social, sharing more than 400 million Snaps each day on Snapchat. Starting tomorrow with the launch of " Six Days, Seven Nights ," Marriott Rewards, an award-winning loyalty program from Marriott International , Inc., is introducing Snapchat devotees to its broad portfolio of world-class properties and the vast benefits of loyalty.

