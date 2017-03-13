Marriott International's Statement on Fraudulent Phone Calls

Marriott International has been made aware of a series of fraudulent telephone calls being made in different parts of the world where the caller offers a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel to entice the person taking the call to listen to a sales pitch unrelated to Marriott. This practice, known as "scamming", typically incorporates a company's branding in order to get someone to provide personal information or buy a product or service.

