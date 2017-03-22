Marriott International to Debut Aloft...

Marriott International to Debut Aloft Hotels in Mauritius with...

Marriott International to Debut Aloft Hotels in Mauritius with Signing of the Brand's First Adaptive Re-Use Project in Africa ) , today announced plans to launch its cutting-edge Aloft brand in the capital city of Mauritius with the signing of Aloft Mauritius Port Louis . Slated to open in early 2019, the hotel will be the brand's first adaptive reuse project in Africa.

