Marriott International to Debut Aloft Hotels in Mauritius with...
Marriott International to Debut Aloft Hotels in Mauritius with Signing of the Brand's First Adaptive Re-Use Project in Africa ) , today announced plans to launch its cutting-edge Aloft brand in the capital city of Mauritius with the signing of Aloft Mauritius Port Louis . Slated to open in early 2019, the hotel will be the brand's first adaptive reuse project in Africa.
