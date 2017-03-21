Marriott International to add 300,000 hotel rooms after Starwood deal
Hotel chain Marriott International said Tuesday that it would accelerate its global growth strategy, adding up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019 after completing its acquisition of rival Starwood Hotels.
