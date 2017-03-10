Marriott International Inc (MAR) Give...

Marriott International Inc (MAR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International Inc have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

